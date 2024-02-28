Jumbo Shipping and SAL Heavy Lift extend their collaboration to the American Intermarine

Three years after the start of their cooperation in the field of
maritime transport of heavy loads, a market in which they are primary operators
(
of 15
April
2021), the Netherlands' Jumbo Shipping and Germany's SAL Heavy
Lift have extended their collaboration to the American Intermarine
which is owned by the German company. Enlargement
The partnership will see the establishment of the joint venture
JSI Alliance which will become operational next Friday
and will have a total fleet of 50 ships. With the new
Cooperation The three companies will offer a commercial proposal
unified through their network of offices and agents in 23 countries,
providing a one-stop-shop for customers looking for business solutions.
Sea freight for breakbulk cargo or for project cargo.
"This," said the president of Intermarine,
Richard Seeg - it's a big step for Intermarine and a
This is an important milestone for us in our more than 35
years of activity. We are a sister company of the
SAL, which means that so far we have had a certain
cooperation. But the creation of a real joint venture
and a trade alliance marks the beginning of a new and more
Great adventure."
The three partners highlighted the complementarity of the
Intermarine's fleet, which consists of vessels with
lifting capacity up to 500 tons,
from which the portfolio of Jumbo and SAL ships begins.
They also specified that Intermarine has great experience in the
management of a mix of owned and chartered vessels, and if the
Owned vessels generally deal with
complex cargo, cargo volumes and the position of ships
may require a different approach and attention to
flexible commercial solutions offered by Intermarine
significant contribution to making the joint venture a real and
own one-stop-shop. "We have," explained the director
Intermarine's operational manager, Lars Rasmussen - a facility that
It allows you to combine many different ships and service areas.
With JSI Alliance, you will be able to find simple transport solutions
and the ability to manage
more complex heavy-duty transport'.