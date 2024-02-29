Customs brokers are wondering about the risks and opportunities introduced by the EU Regulation on the import of goods produced with high greenhouse gas emissions
Armella: It is possible to incur administrative penalties that have a significant economic entity
Venezia
February 29, 2024
Yesterday in Marghera, as part of a conference organized by
Assosped Venezia and ANASPED, the Regulation was discussed
European Law No. 956 of 2023 which introduced a carbon tax to
high-carbon products that are
imported into the EU and, in particular, the repercussions, risks and
and the possible opportunities that the standard, which defines a
Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), can
have for customs brokers. "In fact," he said.
explained the lawyer Sara Armella - from the analysis of the law as it is
written now, profiles of responsibility have emerged
especially with regard to the indirect representative of those
importers who are not resident in the EU. This - has
highlighted - is an aspect that needs to be cautiously
because it involves the assumption of the risk of
administrative sanctions, but they have a
significant economic situation. We have seen how to protect yourself from this
Risk: mandate contracts, insurance, very careful choice
of the operators for whom to assume responsibility for
CBAM declarant, given that any liability
the indirect representative of the non-resident is at risk.
That said, it's right
underline that this is a major breakthrough from the point of view of
from the point of view of environmental sustainability, the idea of going to
penalizing the polluting productions that harm us all, is
That is certainly a good thing. From a professional point of view,
it can also be an opportunity, someone said it,
Why importing companies are unprepared for
this new fulfilment, and the ability and experience of the
freight forwarders is certainly fundamental."
More risks than opportunities are seen by the
President of the Venice Customs Brokers Association:
specifying that it is "a fundamental issue for the
but also for businesses, because it touches
those that, as the lawyer Sara Armella has well pointed out, are
the responsibilities and risks that the indirect representative
is facing', Marco Corda clarified that the
personal opinion "is that in the case of subjects who do not
residents of the European Union and who therefore need the
indirect representation, the risk posed by the transaction to the
customs broker is a risk that cannot be contained, and therefore
not to be hired'.
The fact that the issue is very much felt by the category has been highlighted by the
the president of Assosped Venezia, Andrea Scarpa, noting that the
A large number of participants in the conference testifies that it is "a
An issue that is crucial for us customs officers and always becomes so
more as we get closer to 2026 when the
will be fully operational. There, he warned, are the knots
They will all come to a head, but now we are in a transitional phase
As has emerged today, it is a norm to be approached with
great care: to take on such imponderable risks,
How to determine the amount of direct emissions
and indirect taxes that are related to the production of a good of which
we follow the import," Scarpa pointed out, "it is a source of
A lot of concerns. We are customs officers, we cannot enter the
merit of what the producers tell us compared to what they
They release into the atmosphere to produce, for example, a pen. And
therefore, if you want to make CBAM declarations, you will have to
have a solid insurance and contract protection behind them,
Otherwise, my idea is that the
importers, we will give you the assistance but then the responsibility
They will have to take it on themselves."
From the conference, also introduced by the speeches of Massimo De
Gregorio, president of ANASPED, and Franco Letrari, director
interregional Customs and Monopolies Agency of Veneto and
Friuli Venezia Giulia, the crucial issue has emerged
of the responsibility one assumes in being a declarant
CBAM: first and foremost the correct identification of the goods subject to
to the CBAM regulation, which is not as simple as it could be
appear to an outside observer; then the difficulty, if not
the impossibility, of having certainty about the goodness of the
Declarations of direct emission quantities
and indirect related to the production of the object
import. A question that is not easy to resolve,
involves not only importers, but also the producers of the
often reluctant to divulge data through which they think it is
critical or confidential aspects of their
manufacturing processes.
