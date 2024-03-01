testata inforMARE
PORTS
In June, Zeno D'Agostino will step down as president of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea
The resignation is due to personal and family reasons
Trieste
March 1, 2024
Zeno D'Agostino, President of the System Authority Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, presented its irrevocable resignation to the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, and will leave from the next first June the port authority that governs the ports of Trieste to almost seven months before the end of his second four-year term, which began to end of 2020, after concluding the first one started in November 2016 and having previously been a Commissioner since the beginning of 2015 Extraordinary Income of the Institution ( of 17 February 2015 and 10 November 2016). Since the end of 2020, D'Agostino has also been President of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO), The Association of European Ports ( of the 8th November 2022). Among the various managerial positions in the sector logistics and port management, he was Chairman of the of the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and secretary of the Port Authority of Naples.

The Port Authority of Trieste has announced that the resignation, effective from first of June, are due solely for personal reasons and and pointed out that Minister Salvini, including the He accepted them and thanked the President for his work carried out in recent years at the top of the System Authority Harbour.

"I would like to point out," said D'Agostino, "that the My decision stems from the necessity of a natural exclusively familiar. There will still be time in the next few days. months for the final budgets and greetings to workers, citizens and all civil society representatives. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the institutions that have placed their trust in me. trust and that have allowed me to carry out serenely the assignment. I would like to thank Minister Salvini for accepting my and Deputy Minister Rixi, who was the point of reference for every action carried out together with the Region Friuli Venezia Giulia with President Fedriga and all the bodies of the territory'.

"In recent years," added D'Agostino, "the airport has worked intensively and profitably. The objectives achieved are exceptional states, and now the port of Trieste, with Monfalcone and the intermodal system that we have built, has become a model at international level. Major investments, a European railway network, open construction sites and, above all, new ones jobs. Thanks to the port community and the commitment daily life of all workers, the city has a new port projected into the future. And I'm honored to have ridden it for almost a decade'.
