In June, Zeno D'Agostino will step down as president of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea

Zeno D'Agostino, President of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, presented its
irrevocable resignation to the Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, Matteo Salvini, and will leave from the next first
June the port authority that governs the ports of Trieste to almost seven
months before the end of his second four-year term, which began to
end of 2020, after concluding the first one started in November 2016 and
having previously been a Commissioner since the beginning of 2015
Extraordinary Income of the Institution
(
of 17
February
2015 and 10
November
2016). Since the end of 2020, D'Agostino has also been
President of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO),
The Association of European Ports
(
of the 8th
November
2022). Among the various managerial positions in the sector
logistics and port management, he was Chairman of the
of the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and secretary
of the Port Authority of Naples.
The Port Authority of Trieste has announced that the resignation, effective from
first of June, are due solely for personal reasons and
and pointed out that Minister Salvini, including the
He accepted them and thanked the President for his work
carried out in recent years at the top of the System Authority
Harbour.
"I would like to point out," said D'Agostino, "that the
My decision stems from the necessity of a natural
exclusively familiar. There will still be time in the next few days.
months for the final budgets and greetings to workers, citizens and
all civil society representatives. In the meantime, I want to
express my gratitude to the institutions that have placed their trust in me.
trust and that have allowed me to carry out serenely
the assignment. I would like to thank Minister Salvini for accepting my
and Deputy Minister Rixi, who was the point of
reference for every action carried out together with the Region
Friuli Venezia Giulia with President Fedriga and all the bodies of the
territory'.
"In recent years," added D'Agostino, "the airport has
worked intensively and profitably. The objectives achieved are
exceptional states, and now the port of Trieste, with Monfalcone and the
intermodal system that we have built, has become a
model at international level. Major investments, a
European railway network, open construction sites and, above all, new ones
jobs. Thanks to the port community and the commitment
daily life of all workers, the city has a new port
projected into the future. And I'm honored to have ridden it for almost a
decade'.