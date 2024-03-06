Last year, cargo traffic in the ports of the Southern Adriatic fell by -4.7%

In 2023 the ports of Bari, Brindisi, Manfredonia, Barletta,
Monopoli and Termoli managed by the Port System Authority
of the Southern Adriatic Sea handled 18.55 million
tonnes of goods, down -4.7% on the year
which was caused by decreases in the
dry and liquid bulk, which amounted to 5.40 million respectively
tonnes (-22.2%) and 2.64 million tonnes (-4.5%),
partially offset by +7.8% growth in miscellaneous goods
to 10.51 million tonnes. In the passenger sector, the
Last year, cruises recorded a slight decline in
-0.5% with a total of 493 thousand passengers, while
ferries increased from +29.5% to 1.91 million units.
In 2023, the port of Bari alone handled 8.19 million
tonnes of goods (+7.7%), of which 5.13 million tonnes per
unloading (+13.8%) and 3.06 million tonnes at embarkation (-1.1%). The
the total figure for miscellaneous goods was 6.07 million
tonnes (0%), of which 5.25 million tonnes of rolling stock
(-1.3%), 771 thousand tons of containerized goods (+6.6%)
with a container handling of 74 thousand TEUs (+12.%) and
54 thousand tons of conventional goods (+49.8%). In the field of
Solid Bulk Traffic was 1.94 million
tons (+38.3%), including 73 thousand tons of chemicals
(+17.8%), 39 thousand tons of minerals and building materials
(+66.0%), 38 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+58.1%),
17 thousand tons of food and feed (+171.4%) and 6 thousand
tonnes of other dry bulk (+46.7%). In Bari, the passengers of the
ferries were 1.08 million (+1.6%) and those of cruises
417 thousand (+2.8%).
In 2023, cargo traffic in the port of Brindisi
down -18.3% to 8.21 million tonnes,
of which 5.23 million tonnes at landing (-28.4%) and 2.98 million tonnes
million tons at loading (+8.8%). In the Goods Segment
A total of 9.26 million
tons of rolling stock (+19.6%) and 32 thousand tons of other cargo
(+5,4%). Dry bulk amounted to 1.97 million
tonnes (-54.9%), of which 1.28 million tonnes of coal and
lignite (-64.0%), 198 thousand tons of food and feed
(-1.6%), 167 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+13.3%),
24 thousand tons of chemical products (+145.7%), 21 thousand tons
cereals (-20.7%), 14 thousand tons of minerals and materials to be
construction (-63.6%) and 269 thousand tons of other dry bulk
(-32,5%). The total liquid bulk was 1.94
million tonnes (-6.6%), including 1.16 million tonnes of
refined petroleum products (-8.5%), 540 thousand tons of gas
natural and gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum products
(-8.6%) and 248 thousand tons of other liquid cargoes (+10.7%). In the
passenger sector, ferry ships totalled 600 thousand
passengers (+49.9%) and cruise ships 74 thousand (-16.1%).
Last year, the port of Barletta handled 860,000
tons of goods (+39.2%), that of Manfredonia 767 thousand
tons (+8.8%) and the port of Monopoli 356 thousand
tonnes (-26.4%).