FerCargo denounces that the government has done the worst it could do for rail freight

It is not a solicitation, but a real one
the one addressed to the government by FerCargo. The association,
which since 2009 has been representing new entrant freight railway undertakings
In fact, it calls for "an urgent change of course"
of the executive which - according to FerCargo - is "guilty of
have taken measures that not only have a devastating effect on the
sector, but which are also in stark contrast to the
the apparently shared goal of moving towards a "green"
economy" through the growth of rail transport.
Continuing on the path taken in recent months - he
denounced today the association in a note - the sector is
instead of becoming marginal in the transport system both
both national and cross-border'.
The change of course should start - specified FerCargo -
from the lifting of the cut in funding to support the purchase of
rolling stock: 'the "Loco-wagon Decree",
measure adopted as early as 2021 and definitively ratified
a few months ago - the association complained - due to
A recent decision by the executive has seen a reduction,
compared to the €125 million envisaged, by as much as €70 million;
If this measure remains worded in this way, it will put the
in extreme difficulty the many companies which, in the light of the
had already planned and implemented large amounts of
investments, as well as losing its function of supporting the
renewal of the locomotive and wagon fleet'.
But FerCargo's disappointment is not limited to this cut in
resources to support the rail cargo sector: "This
- underlined the association - is unfortunately only the latest
initiatives that threaten to undermine freight transport on
iron. In fact, they remember - FerCargo clarified - the interruption
for more than one year of the application of the Ferrobonus measure and the
cut for 2023 of the funds allocated to the "Toll Discount",
vital measure for the sector. Not to mention the total lack of
any form of support for businesses in difficult times.
This situation is caused by the enormous amount of work on the network
linked to the PNRR, with the activation of numerous
construction sites that lead to the partial or complete closure of many
lines across the country. This reduction in capacity - has
highlighted FerCargo - reaches peaks of 60% in terms of
availability of train paths for freight trains, and involves many
the impossibility of carrying out trafficking - with a
impact on revenues or, at best, a
Increased mileage - with a sharp increase in costs. The
the same negative effect on operators that arises as a result of the
prolonged partial or total closures of the Gotthard and
Frejus, which are essential for the transit of goods to Europe,
which are not provided for supports of any kind'.
"The consequence of this distorted transport policy
- recriminated the association - it will be paradoxical: when
will be ready and adequate, in fact, the infrastructures may not be
be used due to the lack of traffic, frustrating the
Billions of euros of investment in the way."
FerCargo therefore called on the government, in particular the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, "to review the
positions adopted so far, before the damage becomes irreparable,
asking for an intervention that can no longer be postponed
in support of the sector'.