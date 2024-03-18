Tender for the maritime works of the new Georgian port of Anaklia

The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of the
Georgia announced today that, as part of the international competition
for the construction of the maritime infrastructure of the new port of
Anaklia, the realization of which has been postponed several times, the
tender documentation has been sent to the companies
Boskalis and Van Oord from the Netherlands and DEME and Jan De Nul from Belgium. The
The Dicastery pointed out that these are four companies that have
extensive experience in the design and construction of works
and together they own 80% of the fleet of vessels
used for dredging.
The four participants are given 45 days to apply for
clarifications and to submit the respective offers.