In the fourth quarter of 2023, the revenues of the terminal operator HHLA group decreased by -12.1%

Confirming that in 2023 its revenues decreased by
-8.3% as they amounted to €1.45 billion compared to €1.58 billion
billion in the previous year
(
of 20
February
2024), the German terminal operator group Hamburger Hafen
und Logistik AG (HHLA) announced today that it has closed 2023
with Ebitda of €287.8 million (-27.4%),
with an operating profit of €109.4 million (-50.4%) and a profit at
net of tax of €43.4 million (-68.2%).
The decline in economic results was accentuated in the
fourth quarter of 2023 when, with a total of 356.8 million
euro, revenues decreased by -12.1% on the
corresponding period in 2022. Quarterly EBITDA was
€78.5 million (-24.2%), EBIT at €33.8 million (-44.0%) and
profit after tax at €13.4 million (-65.8%).
In the meantime, the transfer of control of the
share capital of HHLA to the Port of Hamburg joint venture
Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE with a 50.1% stake
the administration of the city-state of Hamburg and 49.9%
by the Swiss shipping group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)
(
of 12
December 2023 and 15
February 2024). As at 31 December 2019, at the conclusion of the takeover bid
MSC on HHLA, the Swiss shipping group, which is a leader in
of the container shipping sector,
owned 12.4% of the capital of the terminal operator company of
Hamburg and a further 9.7% of shares tendered
to the offer, and, on that date, the City of Hamburg and MSC
held a total of 92.5% of HHLA's share capital.
Presenting its 2023 results this morning, the group
Terminalista highlighted what the effects were
MSC's offer to HHLA's shares, which
At the beginning of the year, it was worth €11.94. September 13
the announcement of the takeover bid by
Mediterranean Shipping Company, based on an offer of €16.75
for each Class A share of HHLA, resulted in an immediate
share price increase from 11.54 to 17.20
to reach, on the following day, the annual maximum of
€17.62 and thus stabilize around the offer price. The
December 29, 2023 The stock closed at €16.76, equal to a
growth of +40.8% year-on-year.