The third edition of the course for the staff of the maritime agencies of Genoa, Savona and La Spezia is underway

The third edition of the course for the
operational staff of shipping agencies representing a
unique at the national level and because it sees for the first time
the cooperation of three important maritime realities, those of
Genoa, Savona and La Spezia, both because it is based on a
tried-and-tested public-private partnership: on the one hand,
the Shipping Agents' Associations, on the other hand, the Corps of Maritime Agents.
Harbour Master's Office, which makes the entire course available to the
teaching staff represented by their own staff.
The third edition of the course will focus on the following topics:
port digitalisation and the importance of synergy
public-private. Objective of the course, which will have
a practical and interactive approach, it is in fact also the
constructive dialogue between the public and private sectors, between the staff of the
Corps and the operatives of the maritime agencies that daily
interact in the handling of the ship's arrival and departure procedures,
in view of the fact that the procedures are subject to a process of
continuous updating aimed at improving standards and
of the overall efficiency of the system.
The course, which in previous editions has included more than
of 150 participants, will be previewed today at the
presence of the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport,
Edoardo Rixi, during a closed-door seminar moderated by
Gian Enzo Duci, shipping agent and university lecturer, to whom
will be attended by the commissioner of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea,
Paolo Piacenza, and the president of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
Mario Sommariva. In addition, the three presidents of the
Shipping Agents' Associations involved: Paolo Pessina for
Genoa, Fabio Pollero for Savona and Giorgia Bucchioni for La Spezia.