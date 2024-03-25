In 2023, the transport of goods on Germany's inland waterways hit an all-time low

Last year, Germany's inland waterways were
171.7 million tonnes of goods were transported, a volume that
represents a decrease of -5.9% over 2022 and the new all-time low
since German reunification in 1990, the year in which the
which the 2023 figure shows a decrease of -25.9% as well as
a reduction of -16.3% compared to the year 2019 before the crisis
of Covid-19.
Today, the German Federal Statistical Office announced that
last year the largest volumes of goods transported
on domestic inland waterways consisted of mineral oils
(27.9 million tonnes), stones and earth (21.6 million tonnes)
tonnes), iron ore (20.4 million tonnes) and
coal (18.5 million tonnes), accounting for a total of 51%
of the total volume transported. Most of the major
Freight volumes recorded a decline, the most significant
of which is coal (-27.9%), while
Mineral oils marked an increase of +3.1% compared to 2022.
In 2023, the total national traffic amounted to
42.5 million tonnes (-4.8%), while the export sector
totalled 119.2 million tonnes (-7.3%), of which 42.0 million tonnes
tonnes of export (-4.0%) and 77.3 million tonnes
imports (-9.0%). Transit traffic has
10.0 million tonnes (+8.5%).