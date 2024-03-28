Port of Brindisi, amicable resolution of the dispute with Versalis

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Meridionale has announced the cessation of the matter of the
with Versalis, a chemical company of the Eni group,
with regard to the construction of the landfill in the
port of Brindisi, part of the project
"completion of the port infrastructure by means of
quayside and construction of the backfill between the
Petrochemical wharf and East Morena Coast". Yesterday, in fact,
Versalis has filed its own declaration in which it asks
the administrative judge to conclude the proceedings, closing the
Therefore, the litigation is good-naturedly and definitively.
The port authority explained that, after listening to the needs of the
represented by Versalis in order to ensure, with a view to
strengthening and development of the company's activities,
the operation and safety of the handling of the
products entering and leaving the petrochemical site, it was
formally committed to placing a briccola and its
Gangway at the head of the pier in concession to the company. The
Briccola, or mooring dolphin, will serve in the future to assist
the best possible mooring of different vessels, compared to
the current one, allowing docking even with a ship's bow protrusion
than flush with the current pier. These are interventions - he
specified the PSA - that, as agreed by both
parties, will effectively eliminate any occurrence of interference
between the construction of the reclaimed area and future operations
of the Versalis wharf and the petrochemical site.
The construction of the reclaimed area, a work considered to be
strategic for the development of the port of Brindisi, in March 2022 it was
has been included in the list of 15 new complex public works
to be placed under commissioner as part of the so-called "Unlock
construction sites". The contract is part of the economic framework of the work
called "Works for the completion of
port infrastructure, in relation to the construction of
of the landfill in the area between the root of the Polymer Pier and the
mouth of the Fiume Grande canal", under the
synergistic infrastructural interventions in the port area and
complementary to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), to
an amount of approximately €43 million. This is the most
of procurement procedures launched in a port in Southern Italy,
after Palermo. Once the reclaimed area has been built, the PSA will be able to
start the dredging of the seabed of the Apulian port.