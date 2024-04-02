Official note from Confitarma to the candidates for the presidency of Confindustria

The president of Confitarma, Mario Zanetti, in a note
sent to the candidates for the presidency of Confindustria
identified by the nominating committee, Garrone and Orsini,
affirmed the need for greater
centrality to the demands of the transport industry
national maritime sector in the action of Confindustria, an organisation in
to which the Italian Shipowners' Confederation adheres. "We believe
It is a duty - underlined Zanetti - that, in consideration of the
strategic importance for the Italian industry and for the
the country, maritime transport finds the right space in the
programme for the governance of the common home of Italian companies and a
adequate representation in its governance'.
In the note, the president of Confitarma highlighted the
priorities of the domestic shipping industry, and has
addressed common wide-ranging themes, from the green transition
the simplification and digitalisation of the
investments and specific instances of the sector. These include:
loss of competitiveness of the Italian flag, work
with a specific request for simplification of the
legislation governing the requirements for access to the professions of
to counter the now structural shortage of workers
Italian seafarers, the heavy impact on the ETS sector, the
EU Emissions Trading Scheme, and the important
role of modal shift incentives.
"All our demands," Zanetti concluded, "are
united by a common factor: competitiveness
of the Italian maritime industry, which must be enhanced, promoted and
relaunched with systemic actions that must necessarily
to involve Confindustria first and foremost".