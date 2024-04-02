84% of automotive companies in Italy feel the impact of the crisis in the Red Sea

A survey by the National Association of Industry Supply Chain
Automotive Industry (ANFIA) on the impacts on industry
in Italy of the crisis in the Red Sea, where transits
of ships in the region have been drastically reduced by the
attacks on maritime traffic carried out in recent months by the
Houthi militiamen, points out that 84% of companies in the sector have
impacted by the crisis. The survey looked at a
sample of about 70 companies, of which 23.4% are active in the sector
of automotive manufacturing, 71.9% in components,
3.1% in aftermarket components and .1.6% in business
of set-up.
By analysing the type of impact felt by companies in the
automotive sector, the survey explains that 34.9% reported a
lengthening of delivery times, 31.6% an increase in cost
of freight rates, 16.4% complain of difficulties in procurement
of raw materials and components and 11.8% difficulty
in production planning.
Among the measures and measures that companies are taking
In order to cope with the crisis, the use of
alternative transport (35.4%), the creation of stocks of
security (33.3%), the use of alternative suppliers (20.2%),
example in Europe and Italy, and the lengthening of the
delivery (4.0%).
35.9% of the companies surveyed believe that there are no
prerequisites for a wave of supply chain disruptions,
32.8% are unable to make predictions and 31.3%
believes that there will be disruptions.