The Greek group Attica records a new all-time record in revenues

In 2023, the revenues of the Greek shipping group Attica, which is
active in the maritime passenger transport segment and
rolling stock, have reached a new all-time high to which it has
the implementation of the merger to
incorporation of the compatriot Anek Lines, whose turnover is
has been included in the scope of consolidation of Attica since the
December 4th
(
of 21
September
2022 and 27
November
2023). The new record is 588.3 million
euro, with an increase of +11.0% over 2022, and was
achieved thanks to the new all-time peak of half-year revenues
recorded by the group in the second half of 2023
amounted to €344.0 million, up +4.1% on the same
period of the previous year, as well as the 244.2 million
(+21.3%) totalled in the first half of 2023
the new record for this time of year.
Last year, the revenue generated by ticket sales
amounted to €566.9 million (+10.5%), of which €401.3 million
million for national shipping routes (+10.2%) and 165.6 million
for international routes (+12.%), while the turnover generated by the
from sales on board ships amounted to €19.7 million
(+13.7%), of which €11.3 million for sales on board ferries
sailors on domestic routes (+9.1%) and 8.4 million on those
used on international routes (+20.7%).
Also contributing to the growth in annual sales was the
the increase in the number of passengers and vehicles transported in 2023
the group's fleet, which is operated through the
shipping companies Superfast Ferries, Blue Star Ferries,
Hellenic Seaways, Anek Lines and Africa Morocco Link. Last year
The ships carried a total of almost 6.5 million
passengers (+6.6%), 1.0 million private cars (+3.1%) and
420 thousand trucks (+1.9%).
Attica Group's 2023 Annual Financial Statements Show A Margin
gross operating income of €126.4 million (+118.8%) and a profit after
taxes of €61.2 million (+259.0%).
Currently, the group's fleet consists of 43 vessels
compared to 33 in 2022, including 28 traditional ferries, 13 ships
and two ro-ro vessels.