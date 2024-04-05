In 2023, maritime transport along the Arctic route reached a record volume of more than 36 million tonnes

Last year, ships that sailed the Arctic route that
runs in front of the northern Russian coast have carried a
Record cargo volume of 36.2 million tonnes. He made it
Known the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government, Alexander Novak,
participating in a meeting on the development of the
Arctic route and the development plans for this maritime route at the
2035 held at the "Russia" exhibition-forum.
Pointing out that "the Arctic is the sea route
between the European part of Russia and the Far End of the Ocean.
East, between Europe and Asia, and guarantees the delivery of goods
in the remote areas of the far north where more than two
millions of people", Novak specified that "the route
is becoming particularly important given the increase in
supplies in an easterly direction and it is increasingly
increased interest in the transport of goods in transit'.
Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, the
Russian nuclear power operating a fleet of ships
nuclear icebreakers in the Arctic region, stressed that if
In 2023, a record flow of goods was achieved, by
By 2030, 150 million are expected to pass through the Arctic route
tonnes of goods per year, with the prospect - in one of the
optimistic scenario - of further growth to €190 million
tonnes to reach 220 million tonnes by 2035.
"In recent years," Likhachev said, "logistics
has been negatively impacted by the global pandemic
Covid-19 and the accidents in the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, which
have led to a growing interest in the Arctic route from both
Russian operators and foreign companies. Now the
Our priority," he continued, "is to allow the
throughout the year, allowing us to increase the
Freight traffic across the Laptev Sea, Siberia
and the Chukchi Sea. To increase transits and
ensure the effectiveness of Arctic projects," Likhachev said
- First of all, it is necessary to create competitive conditions
on the Arctic route, to ensure greater attractiveness than the
to the Suez Canal'.
Mr Likhachev specified that in order to achieve this objective, the
The programme includes an increase in the number of ships by 2030
"It is planned," he explained, "to build 46 ships to
the emergency rescue fleet, to build 14 ports and terminals
and to put 15 satellites into orbit. All this will allow
to increase the efficiency and safety of maritime traffic
along the Arctic route. I also think it is necessary to synchronise the
development of the Arctic route with that of other programmes, given that the
Merchant flows often form in ports that do not connect
directly to the Arctic route: these are the ports of the North West and
of the Far East. So it's important to connect them with
the hinterland through railway lines'.