In February, cargo traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +2.1%
Both liquid and solid bulk are decreasing
Ravenna
April 5, 2024
Last February, the port of Ravenna recorded an increase
by +2.1% on the same month of 2023 in freight traffic, which is
amounted to 2.05 million tonnes, of which 1.76 million tonnes
tons at unloading (+1.6%) and 287 thousand tons at loading
(+5,6%). Overall growth has been generated
the increase in the volumes of miscellaneous goods, with the
containerized vehicles, which totaled 195 thousand tons (+9.5%),
rolling stock 158 thousand tons (+3.9%) and other miscellaneous goods 553 thousand
tonnes (+34.9%). Oil bulk cargo is down, with 207 thousand
tonnes of petroleum products (-9.4%) and 178 thousand tonnes of
other cargoes (-6.8%), and dry bulk with 768 thousand tons
(-10.4%), with a particularly significant reduction in
agricultural and animal (15 thousand tons, -93.2%).
With regard to the significant reduction in the flow of products
recalling that at the end of March, the European Commission,
in agreement with the Member States, proposed an increase in tariffs
on imports into the EU of cereals, oilseeds and
derivatives from Russia and Belarus (including wheat, corn and
sunflower flour), which is effectively equivalent to a blockage
of imports, the Port System Authority of the Sea
North Central Adriatic, specified that the decision,
as well as tightening sanctions against Russia for the invasion
Ukraine, also responds to the collapse in wheat prices
For the surplus of supply that worries the entire agricultural world:
if in Poland, in fact, the silos are full and prices are falling
- explained the port authority - also in Italy the prices of the
durum wheat has plummeted by about 30% since the beginning of 2024. The risk,
in fact - noted the Ravenna authority - is that Moscow
transfer its surplus products to the European market
cereals: Russia's wheat surplus, in fact, if from a
side is increasing, also thanks to seized Ukrainian grain
illegally, on the other hand, it is not sold on world markets,
in which in the meantime the wheat is arriving again
of Ukraine. Thanks to the increase in tariffs, according to the
The Commission - the PSA recalled - EU imports of
cereals from Russia and Belarus are expected to fall by almost five years.
million tons per year, which will be "replaced"
partly from EU domestic production and, for the rest, from
imports from third countries that are historical suppliers of the single market,
such as the United States, Brazil, Ukraine, Serbia, and Argentina.
The PSA has announced that, from the first estimates, it is expected for the
month of March 2024 a total handling in the port of
Ravenna of just over 2.3 million tonnes, slightly
decrease (-1%) compared to the same month last year. The
The first quarter of this year, therefore, should close with a
handling of just over 6.1 million tonnes, in
decrease of about -6% compared to the same period of 2023 thanks to the
partial recovery of the months of February and March compared to the opening
in January (-19.3%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher