testata inforMARE
Cerca
09 April 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
02:25 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
In Udine, FVG Rail's Rolling Stock Maintenance Workshop has been equipped with a pit lathe
It allows the reprofiling of locomotive and wagon wheels without having to disassemble them
Udine
April 8, 2024
This morning in Udine, at the Rolling Stock Maintenance Workshop of the FVG Rail (InRail), the inauguration of the lathe in pit, a machine that allows you to carry out maintenance and, in particular, the reprofiling of the wheels of locomotives and railway wagons without having to disassemble them and with A consequent considerable saving in terms of time and cost. FVG Rail has highlighted that it is the only this type is available throughout northern Italy and is of of particular importance as it is located in a strategic position both compared to the Baltic-Adriatic corridor and the Scan-Med corridor.

FVG Rail has announced that it has supported for the lathe in the pit a total investment of €1.5 million that follows that of the of about 3.5 million for the recovery of the area of the workshop.

On the occasion of today's ceremony, the president of FVG Rail, Guido Porta, made an appeal to Rete Ferroviaria Italiana so that the railway connection between the Officina and Udine station Central, an essential element to allow the entry of rolling stock up to 180 metres long.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPYARDS
SEA Europe calls for the EU the urgent definition of a maritime industrial strategy
Brussels
Tytgat : By 2035 we want to provide ten thousand sustainable and digitalised vessels to the key sectors of the European blue economy
SHIPPING
MSC ships will strengthen Georgia's maritime links with North Africa and Spain
Batumi
New rotation through the hubs of Gioia Tauro and Marsaxlokk
In the port of Naples, the new floating dry dock has arrived
SHIPYARDS
In the port of Naples, the new floating dry dock has arrived
Naples
Expected the processing of 20-25 vessels each year
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Switzerland will finance the construction of an intermodal terminal in Domodossola
Bern
Grant of 38.8 million francs to the 67.7 million investment planned by Germany's CargoBeamer
Unions stress the high end of the strike for the renewal of the contract of the port workers
JOBS
Unions stress the high end of the strike for the renewal of the contract of the port workers
Rome
Today in Genoa, the final national manifestation
PORTS
Meeting in Brussels to avert the negative impact on EU ports of the ETS Directive
Brussels
Rixi : The aim is to avoid weakening the maritime capacity of the Union
PORTS
In February the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna grew by 2.1%
Ravenna
In decline the bulk bulk is liquid and solid
In 2023, maritime transport along the Arctic route reached a record volume of more than 36 million tonnes
SHIPPING
In 2023, maritime transport along the Arctic route reached a record volume of more than 36 million tonnes
Moscow
Expected 150 million tonnes per annum by 2030
SHIPPING
The Greek group Attica is set to record a new historical record of revenues.
Kallithea
Profit after tax in growth of +259,0%
Le Aziende informano
ABB fornirà la sua soluzione per il Cold - Ironing nel Porto Internazionale di Portsmouth
Rixi : Communication lines on alpine crossings are priority for Italy
INFRASTRUCTURE
Rixi : Communication lines on alpine crossings are priority for Italy
Brussels
The Mechanism to Link Europe is useful for carrying out large infrastructure, especially cross-border ones.
LOGISTICS
Joint venture Fratelli Cosulich-XCA (Arcese Group) in Automotive Logistics to Go Ligure
PORTS
The earthquake in Taiwan has seriously damaged the infrastructure of Hualien's port
Kaohsiung
Suspended the activities in the stopover
PORTS
The AD Ports Group is involved in the realization of the new large Iraqi port of Al-Faw
Baghdad / Abu Dhabi
Joint venture with the General Company for Ports of Iraq
SHIPPING
Concern of Confitarma, Assogasliquidi-Federchemistry and UNEM for the revision of the ETD Directive
Rome
No to the proposal to eliminate the tax exemption on marine transport fuels
SHIPYARDS
CMA CGM entrups Damen work to increase the energy efficiency of ships
Gorinchem
Expected the installation of bulbs on the bow of about 100 ships
PORTS
Started the construction of the first dresser for the realization of the new foranea dam in Genoa
Genoa
The pose is scheduled in May
PORTS
Global Ports Holding takes over management of the cruise terminal of the Liverpool port
London
Envisage the construction of a new maritime station
INDUSTRY
84% percent of automotive companies in Italy charge the impact of the crisis in the Red Sea
Turin
Survey by the National Association Filiera Industry Automobile
Le Aziende informano
Protocollo d'intesa tra l'Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mare di Sicilia Occidentale e l'Escola Europea di Intermodal Transport
TRANSPORTATION
European transport associations are asking the EU for more money for the sector.
Brussels
ESPO, in the next decade ports are in need of investment of more than 80 billion
SHIPPING
Official note from Confitarma to the candidates for the presidency of Confindustria
Rome
Zanetti : ensuring greater centrality to the instances of the national maritime transport industry
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's Hanwha Ocean has advanced an offer to acquire Austal
Henderson / Seoul
The board of the Australian firm believes that the transaction will not get the green light from Australian and U.S. authorities.
EMSA, in 2023, 2,560 maritime incidents occurred (+ 2%)
ACCIDENTS
EMSA, in 2023, 2,560 maritime incidents occurred (+ 2%)
Lisbon
They killed 27 people and injured 792 others.
PORTS
In 2023 the container traffic in the port of Piraeus increased by 2.0%
The Piraeus
The Cruserists were 1.5 million (+ 68.6%)
PORTS
Funding for the digitalization of the ports of Eastern Sicily
August
Approximately EUR 2.4 million for the development and implementation of PLN IT systems
PORTS
In the first half of 2024, container traffic in Chinese ports increased by 12.1% percent.
Beijing
The overall volumes of international goods grew by 10.5%
PORTS
The construction site of the new Ro-ro terminal of the Porto Canal in Cagliari is being carried out.
Cagliari
The first phase of the work will have to be completed by June 30, 2026
INDUSTRY
Last year CIMC recorded a -38.9% decline in container sales
Hong Kong
Revenue fell -9.7% percent, with a -33.9% percent decline in the container segment alone.
Last year, revenues from China's COSCO Shipping Group fell -55.1% percent.
SHIPPING
Last year, revenues from China's COSCO Shipping Group fell -55.1% percent.
Shanghai
In the fourth quarter of 3.8% of the containerized volumes carried by the fleet
SHIPPING
Assshipowners, well the position of Italy in EU in the protection of maritime transport
Rome
Messina : There is a risk of a significant loss of competitiveness of entire segments of the community economy and our country
PORTS
Warriors (AdSP Livorno) : The passage of the TDT terminal in Grimaldi will not have an impact on containers
Livorno
We will ask for a formal commitment to ensure further development of containerised traffic in the port city, " he said.
SHIPPING
ONE and Yang Ming present their network of transpacifying services scheduled for 2025
Singapore / Keelung
Thirteen routes in common
PORTS
Port of Brindisi, bonaria resolution of litigation with Versalis
Bari
The Port Authority will carry out structural interventions that will ensure the full operation of the Molo Polimeri
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri, contract with the Indonesian Ministry of Defense for the supply of two PPA units
Trieste
The commessa has a value of 1.18 billion euros
ENVIRONMENT
RINA will collaborate on the sustainable development of ports and shipping of Indonesia
Genoa
Contract with the World Bank
SHIPPING
In Udine the Officine Rotable Maintenance of FVG Rail has been equipped with a lawn back in fossa
Procedure
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova's assembly to merge for incorporation of the Zip Consortium
Padova
Capital increase of more than 7.8 million split between Municipality, Province, and Chamber of Commerce
SHIPPING
Turkish Arkas orders four container ships from 4,300 teu to Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard
Izmir
On the way an investment of 240 million
LOGISTICS
Deutsche Bahn would have solicited a group of potential bidders to submit proposals to acquire DB Schenker
New York
The invitation addressed, among others, to DSV, Maersk and MSC
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
SHIPPING
Interferry calls on governments to use carbon tax revenues to equip the harbour quays of cold ironing
Victoria
Corrigan : 'imperative that the extensive installation of OPS facilities is undertaken with urgency'
SHIPPING
Training courses for GNV crews to avoid collisions with cetaceans and sea turtles
Genoa
Made together with the research body Foundation CIMA, they also promote the protection of biodiversity
PORTS
DP World and Rumo will carry out a new grain and fertilizer terminal in the port of Santos
Curitiba / Dubai
Expected an investment of nearly 500 million
SHIPPING
Singaporean ONE will restructure the feeder service between the Adriatic and Egypt
Singapore
You will include scals in Trieste and Piraeus
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New rail services of Rail Cargo Group between Austria, Germany and Italy
Vienna
Increase in the frequency of departures on the Duisburg-Villach-Lubiana line
CRUISES
Over 700mila crucierists approved in 2023 at Spezia spent a total of 71.2 million euros.
The Spezia
68.3% of this sum for the purchase of organized tours
PORTS
Five more ULCV banchina cranes for the Malaysian port of Tanjung Pelepas
Gelang Patah
They have been ordered to Chinese ZPMC
PORTS
On April 11, the sixth edition of the "Italian Port Days" will begin.
Rome
Also this year the project has been divided into two sessions : the first in the spring and the second from September 20 to October 20
TRUCKING
Autonomous driving systems ensure benefits to self-driving companies and drivers, ensure from China
Shanghai
Deshun Logistics tests the technologies of Inceptio Technology in commercial travel
PORTS
In the first half of 2024, the traffic in goods in the port of Taranto declined by -7.8% percent.
Taranto
Decisive decline of -22.4% in February
JOBS
The three days of a strike on the contract of the port workers will be on the road.
Rome
On Friday, a national demonstration will be held in Genoa
MEETINGS
On April 16 in Nola, the national conference of the Union Interports Reunited
Nola
Event " Interports to the center. A strategic network for Italy "
SHIPPING
Attic sold the ferry Express Skiathos for nine million euros
Athens
Built in 1996, it was ceded to 4Naver Shipholding
PORTS
Suda's cretese port will be equipped with a new cruise terminal
Drapetsona
Funds for the deepening of the basics of the Hellenic port of Stylida
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
PORTS
On April 11, the sixth edition of the "Italian Port Days" will begin.
Rome
Also this year the project has been divided into two sessions : the first in the spring and the second from September 20 to October 20
MEETINGS
On April 16 in Nola, the national conference of the Union Interports Reunited
Nola
Event " Interports to the center. A strategic network for Italy "
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
COMPANIES
VTTI and IKAV will acquire control of the LNG Adriatic regasification terminal
Rotterdam / Hamburg
Set up a consortium to acquire a majority of the capital
INFRASTRUCTURE
On April 16, the Conference of Instructional Services on the Project of the Bridge on the Strait of Messina
Rome
Participants will be made available to the design documentation
SHIPPING
The construction of the new series of large garage ships of the elvetica Sallaum Lines began
Sarnen
SHIPYARDS
In 2023, the ship repair activities in the Greek shipyards grew
The Piraeus
Work carried out on 651 ships (+ 9.8%)
PORTS
New historical record of revenue of Chinese terminalist group COSCO Shipping Ports
Hong Kong
Last year it was closed with a net profit of 394.3 million (+ 0.9%)
COMPANIES
The preliminary agreement for the sale of the "Il Secolo XIX" newspaper to the MSC group has been made official.
Turin / Geneva
Initiation of exclusive negotiations to enable the conduct of due diligence
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
State Railway Agreement-ESA for the application of space services technologies to logistics
Rome
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2023, Interporto Padova recorded a 7.3% increase in the value of production.
Padova
Net profit to 2.9 million euros (+ 2.0%)
LOGISTICS
Sixth edition of the report on corridors and logistics efficiency of Contship and SRM
Melzo
The former Works of the Manufacturing Firms of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto are already resorting to the former Works of Manufacturing.
PORTS
Agreement to the Spezia for the use of hydrogen as fuel for rail maneuvers in port
The Spezia
It was initialed by the AdSP and Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal
CRUISES
Carnival orders Meyer Werft a fifth class cruise ship "Excel"
Miami
Will be taken in delivery in 2028
AVIATION
Brussels fears that Lufthansa's acquisition of ITA could limit competition
Brussels
Communique the preliminary outcome of the investigation
The port community of La Spezia recalls Giorgio Bucchioni
PORTS
The port community of La Spezia recalls Giorgio Bucchioni
The Spezia
It was a smart, constant and unfathomable reference, underlining maritime agents, customs officers and freight forwarders
INDUSTRY
Agreement between Eni, Fincantieri and RINA for joint initiatives for energy transition
Rome
To the study of decarbonisation solutions for the maritime sector
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Accelleron expands its presence in the Japanese market thanks to an agreement with Furuno
Baden
The Japanese company is a leader in the supply of marine radar systems
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
AD Ports will acquire 60% of the capital of Tbilisi Dry Port
Abu Dhabi / Tbilisi
The Georgian dry port will become operational at the end of this year
RIVER TRANSPORT
In 2023 the transport of goods on the inland waterways of Germany marked an all-time low
Wiesbaden
In growth only transit traffic
PORTS
Mission of the port of Ravenna in Moldavia
Ravenna
Visit the port of Giurgiulesti
ASSOCIATIONS
Spediport, a public-private foundation to create the Green Logistic Valley of Genoa
PORTS
In 2023 the revenues of the terminalist group PSA International decreased by -11.2%
Singapore / Genoa
A PSA Genova Pra has been awarded the Felix Industry Award
EDUCATION
On the way the third edition of the course for the staff of the maritime agencies of Genoa, Savona and La Spezia
Genoa
It is carried out in collaboration with the Body of the Capitaneries in Porto
MARITIME SERVICES
Maersk publishes Svitzer's demerger plan
Copenhagen
The group's pick-up company will be listed on the Nasdaq stock market
COMPANIES
SAS (MSC group) offers 142.03 euros for each action by France's Clasquin
Geneva
The price is for 42.06% of the capital and the same value will be proposed for the remaining share
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Agreement Mercitalia Logistics-Marcegaglia for the realization of new terminals and rail fittings
Rome
Expected logistical solutions for iron transport of steel products produced by the mantobay group
INFRASTRUCTURE
Euroports-Bluefloat Energy partnership for the development of marine wind farms
Bilbao / Kallo
Understanding to cooperate in the field of port infrastructure and logistics solutions
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile