In Udine, FVG Rail's Rolling Stock Maintenance Workshop has been equipped with a pit lathe
It allows the reprofiling of locomotive and wagon wheels without having to disassemble them
Udine
April 8, 2024
This morning in Udine, at the Rolling Stock Maintenance Workshop of the
FVG Rail (InRail), the inauguration of the lathe in
pit, a machine that allows you to carry out
maintenance and, in particular, the reprofiling of the
wheels of locomotives and railway wagons without having to disassemble them and with
A consequent considerable saving in terms of time and cost.
FVG Rail has highlighted that it is the only
this type is available throughout northern Italy and is of
of particular importance as it is located in a strategic position both
compared to the Baltic-Adriatic corridor and the Scan-Med corridor.
FVG Rail has announced that it has supported for the lathe in the pit
a total investment of €1.5 million that follows that of the
of about 3.5 million for the recovery of the area
of the workshop.
On the occasion of today's ceremony, the president of FVG Rail,
Guido Porta, made an appeal to Rete Ferroviaria Italiana
so that the
railway connection between the Officina and Udine station
Central, an essential element to allow the entry of
rolling stock up to 180 metres long.
