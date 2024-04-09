This year, 13.8 million cruise passengers are expected in Italian ports

According to the Genoese shipping agency Cemar, in 2024 the traffic
cruise ships in Italian ports will be 13.8 million
passengers, marking a new record compared to the previous peak
recorded in 2023, a year for which the
Official statistical results. Presenting forecast data
defined by the Genoese company on the occasion of the fair
Seatrade Cruise Global cruise underway in Miami, the president
of Cemar, Sergio Senesi, specified that, with regard to the
individual ports, in 2024 the first place will be confirmed
Civitavecchia with 3.5 million passengers followed by Genoa with
1.7 million and from Naples with 1.6 million passengers. To follow -
Senesi specified - we will find some novelties instead: among the
In fact, the first ten will be in order Livorno, Palermo, Savona,
Messina, La Spezia, Venice and Trieste.
Among the cruise lines that in 2024 will move the
number of passengers in Italian ports, it is expected that at the
first place will be confirmed by MSC Cruises with 4.5 million
passengers handled, followed by Costa Cruises (2.7 million),
Norwegian Cruise Line (1.2 million), Royal Caribbean (1.1 million),
and Celebrity Cruises (0.8 million).
According to Cemar, growth will continue in 2025,
year in which cruise passengers in Italian ports are expected to be 13.9
Million. "Italy," Senesi stressed, "is
reconfirms its first cruise destination in the Mediterranean Sea. The
growth will not stop throughout the two-year period 2024-2025,
thanks also to several American companies that have chosen to
place some units in the Mediterranean Sea during the months
winter'.