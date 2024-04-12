The French Senate has passed a bill to limit the right to strike in transport

On Tuesday the French Senate, with 211 votes in favor
from the centre-right camp and 112 against
expressed by the Left, adopted, at first reading, a proposal
of law aimed at "reconciling the continuity of the service
public transport with the exercise of the right to strike",
rule that would be applied to regular transport services
public land passenger transport, including rail transport,
with the exception of international passenger transport services.
The text provides for the possible suspension of the right to
strike between 6.30 and 9.30 a.m. and between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
up to seven days, for an annual total that cannot be
be more than thirty days. In addition, between two periods of
suspension must be complied with a period of at least five
days. The proposal provides for these deadlines to be fixed every
year by decree of the Council of State, the publication of which shall take place
at least ninety days before the start of the first period
data subject, under penalty of inapplicability. Such a decree would be
adopted after consultation, for a period of at least thirty days,
trade unions and employers' organisations.
The bill provides, among other things, that when due to
the available workforce did not allow, for a
period of three consecutive days, to ensure the minimum level of
of service corresponding to the coverage of essential needs
of the population, particularly at peak times, the
transport organiser orders the transport company to
require the necessary personnel to guarantee this level
of service.
In addition, the bill provides that the decree of the
Council of State defines periods of suspension of the right to
strikes on public holidays, public holidays and
of the electoral consultations and provides for the transport company to
the possibility of imposing on employees who have declared
to participate in the strike, within a period of time that the proposal
extends from 48 to 72 hours, to exercise this right exclusively
at the beginning of one of their shifts until its end.
The bill is opposed by the government and on Tuesday
Patrice Vergriete, Minister Delegate for Ecological Transition and
Territorial Cohesion, with responsibility for Transport, confirmed the
that the executive "does not agree with its orientations".