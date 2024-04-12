In the first quarter of 2024, OOIL's revenues decreased by -9.0%

Unlike many of the major shipping companies
global containerized companies which, thanks to the recent rise in the value of the
of sea freight rates, in the first part of this year recorded
An increase in turnover, in the first quarter of 2024 the Chinese
Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. (OOCL), which operates in this
market through the wholly-owned subsidiary
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), down -9.0%
compared to the first quarter of 2023, as the
of $1.98 billion, which is, however,
higher than in the previous three quarters.
The decrease was due to the decline in
revenues from transatlantic maritime services and those
operated in Asia and Australasia at 154.2 respectively
million (-50.6%) and $598.4 million (-17.4%). Growing,
revenues from transpacific and transpacific services,
Asia-Europe, which totalled €734.4 million (+13.0%) and €493.3 million
million dollars (+0.8%).
The overall reduction in revenues was due to the
an increase of +3.4% in containerized cargo volumes
transported by the OOCL fleet that in the first three months of
This year they amounted to 1.80 million TEUs, of which 863 thousand TEUs
transported on routes in Asia and Australasia (+11.3%), 449 thousand TEUs
on transpacific routes (+0.7%), 359 thousand TEUs transported by
Asia-Europe services (-7.5%) and 125 thousand TEUs from transatlantic services
(-2,1%).
OOIL is controlled by the Chinese shipping group COSCO
Shipping Holdings.