CMA CGM Air Cargo announces its first transpacific line
Between the summer and the beginning of next year, three aircraft will be taken over
Marsiglia
April 16, 2024
The French shipping group CMA CGM has announced a
further strengthening of its activities in the sector
air cargo with the introduction of the next
summer of a new scheduled transpacific service that will connect
Asia with North America and will be carried out by its own
airline CMA CGM Air Cargo. On the route, they will be used
two Boeing B777-200F aircraft that the company will take into account
Delivery next June and in the fourth quarter of this year. The
first will call at airports in Hong Kong, Chicago and Seoul,
while the second will connect China with North America, with
flights operated by Atlas Air. A third cargo aircraft of the same
TIPO will enter the fleet at the beginning of 2025.
"Our expansion on the transpacific route - he said
underlined the CEO of CMA CGM Air Cargo, Damien
Mazaudier - marks a turning point in the company's history
connecting a new continent to our network and is able to
in line with the CMA CGM Group's ambition to offer a range of
solutions to its customers."
In addition to these three aircraft, in 2026 and 2027 it will take
eight Airbus A350Fs are delivered. Currently, CMA CGM Air's fleet
Cargo consists of two B777F and three A330F-based aircraft
at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.
