ABB's revenue value was stable in the first quarter

The Swiss ABB Group, which develops technologies for
electrification and automation, closed the first quarter of
this year with revenues of $7.9 billion, value
unchanged compared to the corresponding period of 2023. The Useful
operating income amounted to €1.2 billion (+1.6%) and net profit
to $913 million (-13.9%). In the first three months of 2024, the
The value of new orders acquired by the Group was almost
nine billion dollars (-5.0%) and the size of the portfolio
Orders as at 31 March amounted to €22.0 billion (+1.9%).
Only with regard to new orders acquired in the sector
maritime-port and rail, ABB has announced that the trend is
positive status.
Commenting on the latest quarterly results, the administrator
ABB delegate Björn Rosengren specified that the
order intake in the first quarter of this year was
higher than expected, although a decline compared to the previous year was expected.
same period in 2023 which, however, was limited.
Rosengren recalled that he recently announced his own
decision to step down as Chief Executive Officer of the
group, with the handover to the Norwegian Morten Wierod who
will take place at the end of July, after which Rosengren
will assist Wierod and the Governing Council in the transition
until the end of 2024 when he will retire. Wierod is
He joined ABB in 1998.