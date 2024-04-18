The external Levante pier of the port of Arbatax is back in full operation

Today, the pier has been restored to operation
of the Levante outside the port of Arbatax after the
In August 2020, Tirrenia's Bithia
ferry had
impacted the port infrastructure and damaged it. After almost a year
and at the end of a first series of interventions
and restoration of quay furnishings, this morning
The pier has been restored to its full operation
commercial.
The works, which cost about 400 thousand euros to be paid by the Authority
Port System of the Sea of Sardinia, in addition to the priority
restoration of the briccola damaged by the collision with the ferry,
involved replacing all the old buffers with
fenders and the positioning of the
Removable walkways to facilitate and make safer the
operations of moorers in the docking phase. In addition, it has been
proceeded with the maintenance of the wall and the reconstruction
of the entire road signs. The intervention will make it possible to
free the internal Levante quay from commercial traffic in order to
allocate it entirely to pleasure boating in harmony with the
Results, expected in the next few days, of the maneuverability study
carried out on the port basin in recent months.
"Today's symbolic ribbon cutting - commented the
President of the Port Authority, Massimo Deiana - represents a first, but
significant milestone in just over two years of activity
of the institution in the port of Arbatax. We officially restore the
full operation of the external Levante pier, increasing,
At the same time, the security of the operations carried out by the
port operators. From today, therefore, the port regains its
natural mooring capacity, freeing up important spaces for
pleasure boating. It's definitely the first tile of a
complex mosaic of interventions that testify to the determined
the PSA's desire to strengthen the port of call of the
Central-eastern Sardinia'.