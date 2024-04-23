Grendi has completed the purchase of the Wedellsborg vessel

The Grendi group has announced that it has completed the purchase
of the Wedellsborg
ship, which is already on charter at the
company, through the subsidiary Nav.Co. Srl, newly established
single vessel company based in Genoa and 51% owned
by Grendi Trasporti Marittimo Spa and 49% by Finaval Srl. Since yesterday
the ship, which will be renamed Grendi
Futura
, is located in the Genoa basin for all activities
maintenance and livery change. The port of
The ship's register passes from Bari to Cagliari.
Grendi announced that the total value of the transaction,
of around €34 million, 70% of the
of the amount from Crédit Agricole Italia as
agent bank and Banca Popolare di Sondrio. The ship, beating
Italian flag and is leased bareboat to the company
TEAM srl, wholly owned by the Grendi group, is used
the transport of containers and rolling stock between the Marina terminals
Carrara, Olbia, Cagliari and North Africa. Built in 2014 by the
The Visentini shipyard is 180 metres long and 26 metres wide, with
a tonnage of 21,800 tons and a load capacity of
11,585 tons. The technical management of the vessel was
entrusted to Francesco Russo's K-Ships.