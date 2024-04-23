Paolo Guidi has been appointed general manager of CMA CGM
Italy, a position he will hold from next May
taking over from Romain Vigneaux, the previous Managing Director
Italy of the French shipping group CMA CGM. Guidi comes from
subsidiary CEVA Logistics, where he held the position of business
development head for Italy. Before joining CEVA Logistics in
May 2021, had collaborated with several groups including L'Oréal,
Logo, Technologists, TNT, United Technologies Corporation and more
recently Kuehne+Nagel.
In Italy, the CMA CGM group has five regional offices in Genoa,
Livorno, Trieste, Milan and Naples, serving 16 ports.