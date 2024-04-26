In the first quarter of 2024, orders for port equipment produced by Konecranes fell by -51.6%

In the first quarter of this year, the
Konecranes lifting and handling equipment have increased by
+1.5% to €913.1 million compared to €899.3 million in 2019.
same period in 2023. Only in the segment of vehicles for port use
Revenues amounted to €299.9 million (+9.9%). EBITDA is
€124.4 million (+5.5%) and EBIT of €89.1 million (+3.8%), with
a contribution of €19.5 million from the port equipment sector (+19.6%).
Net profit stood at €59.3 million (+12.5%).
In the first three months of 2024, the value of new orders acquired
from the Finnish group recorded a marked decrease in the
-29.5% to €909.1 million, of which €248.3 million
million orders for port equipment (-51.6%). As of 31 March, the
value of the orderbook was €30.5 billion (-7.1%), of which
€1.65 billion related to port vehicles (-10.1%).