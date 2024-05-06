ICTSI reported record quarterly economic performance

In the first three months of 2024, the group's port terminals
International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) have
3.1 million TEUs, with
a slight decrease of -0.4% on the same period last year,
of which 1.7 million TEUs handled by Asian terminals (+3.6%),
858 thousand TEUs from terminals in the Americas (+2.7%) and 554 thousand TEUs from
Philippine Group terminals in Europe, Middle East and Africa
(-14,4%).
In the first quarter of this year, ICTSI recorded revenues
record of $685.2 million (+15.4%), of which a
record €637.6 million (+11.4%) generated by activities
Port. Also the values of EBITDA, operating profit
and net profit set record values that were equal to
413.8 million (+16.8%), 339.6 million (+20.8%) and
$229.8 million (+33.2%).