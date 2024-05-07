The U.S.-based Intermarine enters the bulk carrier segment

The U.S.-based Intermarine, which operates in the services sector
liner and project cargo under the JSI
Alliance with Jumbo Shipping and SAL Heavy Lift
(
of 28
February
2024), today announced the expansion of its
maritime transport of bulk cargo with the
establishment of the Intermarine Bulk Carriers brand, which will manage
the bulk carriers of the German Harren Group. It is a
Fleet consisting of six naval units of the
total of 350 thousand tons of deadweight. In addition, the
Intermarine Bulk Carriers will also act as a carrier
of the largest bulk carriers of the German group
of capacity between 76 thousand and 95 thousand LPT that are eligible
also to the transport of other loads including wind turbines.
In addition to the establishment of the new brand, the American company
announced the acquisition of two F300 multipurpose vessels of
second-hand, the Industrial Ursula and the Industrial
Katharina, which are equipped with two 150-ton cranes.
With the purchase, which will be completed during the
Next summer, Intermarine's fleet will increase to 30 vessels.