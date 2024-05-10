Leonardo signs a binding agreement for the sale of Underwater Armaments & Systems to Fincantieri

Leonardo, the Italian public company operating in the following sectors:
aerospace, defence and security, has signed an agreement
binding for the sale of the Underwater business line
Armaments & Systems (UAS) to Fincantieri shipbuilding group
for an amount based on an enterprise value consisting of a
fixed component of €300 million, subject to the usual
adjustment mechanisms, and a variable component for
maximum EUR 115 million if certain
performance for the year 2024, for a total enterprise value of
a maximum of 415 million. The closing of the transaction is
scheduled for early 2025 and is subject to the
Typical permissions for this type of operation.
Underwater Armaments & Systems is the new
name assumed in 2016 by Whitehead Alenia Sistemi
Subacquei S.p.A., a historic 100% owned subsidiary of Leonardo and
specialized in the construction of submarine defense systems and
torpedoes, countermeasures and sonar, when it is
merged into Leonardo, becoming a business line that includes
50% stake in the EuroTorp EEIG (set up with the
Naval Group and Thales), dedicated to the design and construction of the
light torpedo MU90, and is located in two locations, Livorno and
Pozzuoli. In 2023, the UAS business line generated revenue for
approximately €160 million and EBITDA of €34 million.
"The sale of Underwater Armaments & Systems -
commented the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of
Leonardo, Roberto Cingolani - part of the rationalisation plan
of Leonardo's business portfolio. The initiative gives
further impetus to the collaboration between Leonardo and Fincantieri,
in the context of more effective defence and competitiveness
global'.