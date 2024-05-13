Sharp decrease of -24.9% of goods in Croatian ports in the first quarter of this year
Containers amounted to 92 thousand TEUs (-0.4%)
Zagabria
May 13, 2024
In the first quarter of this year, the volume of goods
on the quays of the ports of Croatia has
suffered a significant decrease of €4.44 million
tonnes, with a decrease of -24.9% compared to the first three months of 2019.
2023 generated by declines of -15.7% and
-30.4% of cargo volumes at loading and unloading were equal to
to 1.23 million and 3.21 million tonnes.
In particular, there was a sharp reduction in volumes
total of liquid bulk and dry bulk amounted to 1.75
million (-36.4%) and 1.47 million tonnes (-24.1%). Declining
Conventional goods also stood at 317 thousand tons
(-9,3%). Although there was an increase, containerized goods also increased
and rolling stock was affected by the negative trend as it was reduced
the percentage increase in the previous quarter:
In the first three months of 2024, containerized cargoes totaled
817 thousand tons (+2.7%) with container handling
equal to 92 thousand TEUs (-0.4%), of which 86 thousand TEUs (+0.2%) in the port alone
of Rijeka, and rolling stock 38 thousand tons (+1.8%).
In the passenger sector, scheduled maritime services have
transported 3.24 million people to and from domestic ports
(+8.3%) and cruise ships docked at the ports of call almost 21 thousand
people (+152.4%).
