Interporto Padova has launched the intermodal service of Trans Italia with the Interporto di Livorno Guasticce

Yesterday, under a violent storm, he departed from the
Interporto Padova terminal, the first train of the new relationship
intermodal with the Interporto Toscano Amerigo Vespucci in Livorno
Guasticce, a service that is produced for Trans Italia by
Logtainer with traction entrusted to Mercitalia Rail. The report
provides, for the time being, for two weekly circulations and allows the
transport of 25 swap bodies, but in the future, as soon as the
Pontremolese railway station will have the necessary gauge,
convoys will be loaded directly with semi-trailers. The double
Weekly circulation allows you to get off the road
the equivalent of 100 trucks per week on one route
congested motorway congestion and the emission savings in the
Well-to-Wheel (WTW) perspective, referring to the entire life cycle
of the fuel that can be achieved through the use of the train as a
alternative to all-road transport, is equal to 77%.
The new train is multi-customer and the service, in addition to
for many other destinations, it is also aimed at
companies that have trade relations with Spain, being the
continuation of the report, which has already been well received, by rail
of Trans Italia from Livorno to Valencia and the rest of the
Spain using the Grimaldi ro-ro connection by sea. In
territory, with the railway operator Tramesa, Trans
Italy will launch the first intermodal service in the autumn
semi-trailers in the Iberian country, from the port of Valencia to the
capital Madrid. The goods that will depart from the North East through
the Padua Freight Village, they will be able to travel the entire itinerary up to
to the Spanish capital by rail and by ship.