Conftrasporto highlights seven issues to be addressed at EU level to relaunch logistics and transport
Russian: The sector is the basis for the development of the single market
Roma
May 22, 2024
Ahead of next month's European elections
Conftrasporti-Confcommercio has presented its own manifesto for
Push for the revival of the transport and logistics sector
focused on seven strands. Noting that "we are going to the vote
in a scenario of profound international uncertainty,
tensions in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and the elections in
USA", the president of Conftrasporti, Pasquale Russo,
stressed that 'the Europe of the future must focus on
a newfound unity and decision-making capacity.
Infrastructure and transport - he pointed out - are the basis of the
development of the single market, ensuring the free movement of
people and goods: it is essential to enhance the role of the
sector, the backbone of social and employment progress
European'.
With regard to infrastructures, for Conftrasporto it is
there is an urgent need to start major works and complete the TEN-T networks, which
they also include the bridge over the Strait of Messina. On
permeability of the Alpine passes,
Italian Confederation of Transport, Logistics,
and the infrastructure system - the use of
Court of Justice against the blockades imposed by Austria is
the only way forward. For the competitiveness of ports,
Conftrasporto believes it is necessary to invest in adapting to the
railway lines to reduce the infrastructure gap between countries
Atlantic and Mediterranean Fisheries, and provide for a strategy that could
European ports of call in the Mediterranean, tools for competition
at the service of the EU economy.
With regard to air transport, the Confederation should
preserved and strengthened the single market for aviation, which plays a key role in the
an essential role in ensuring territorial cohesion and
connectivity.
For the environment, Conftrasporto reiterates the need to
technological neutrality, and calls for a regulatory framework
that enhances economic, social and
environmental. In addition, according to the Confederation, it should be
provide for a system of state aid to renew fleets
road and maritime transport systems, and allow airports to invest in the
decarbonization. Finally, it is necessary to ensure a regulatory framework
for the development of alternative fuels and
biofuels as a solution that can reduce emissions.
As far as the regulatory system is concerned, Conftrasporto
believes that greater regulatory coherence is needed: companies that
too often operate in the EU, the Confederation pointed out
They have to navigate a jungle of laws, with consequent costs and
wasted time that can distort market competition
internal. In addition, the request is also to have a regulation
regionally and internationally coherent that can adapt to the
to the operations of companies, also in order to achieve the
sectoral targets, such as the
intermodal transport.
For Conftrasporti, Europe must also guarantee the replacement
generational and the actual availability of the profiles
necessary for the transport sector and the
logistics can continue to grow, solving the problems of
shortage of drivers, train drivers and other professionals.
Finally, digitalisation: for the Confederation, it is necessary to
support and accompany businesses in the creation of a
Integrated digital ecosystem for greater competitiveness
of the sector. In addition, on the use of artificial intelligence,
Conftrasporto calls for the adoption of equal rules for all that
enable companies to seize new opportunities
and establish a legal perimeter against the uses of
Improper.
