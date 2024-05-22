The board of directors of SOS LOGistica has been renewed

SOS LOGistica, the association of the logistics sector that
proposes to promote and disseminate the culture of sustainability,
has renewed its Board of Directors. By unanimous vote
of the shareholders' meeting, held on Monday, were elected
The 19 members of the board of directors in office for the two-year period 2024-2026
add to the permanent members. The new board then
confirmed Daniele Testi as Chairman and appointed two deputies
Presidents with responsibility for institutional relations and with the
associations: Carlo Mambretti (CSR Manager BOMI) and Rossana Revello
(founder Chiappe Revello). Andrea Scarparo (CEO MDC Terminal) is
was confirmed as treasurer.