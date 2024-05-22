Fincantieri establishes a company in Saudi Arabia

The Fincantieri shipbuilding group has further expanded its
its presence in the Middle East by entering the Middle East
Saudi Arabia with the launch of the new Fincantieri company
Arabia for Naval Services. «With Fincantieri Arabia for Naval
Services - explained the CEO and Director
General Manager of the Italian company, Pierroberto Folgiero - we strengthen
our presence in Saudi Arabia with the aim of creating a
a strategic and long-term partnership for the development of the
shipbuilding in the country through a
Multi-business localization. It is a great source of great importance for us.
pride in making our skills available to the Kingdom,
the result of decades of tradition and all-Italian excellence in the
naval field, in order to contribute to the achievement of the
ambitious goals outlined by Vision 2030. This first step
It will also allow us to seize important opportunities
in a strategic market such as Saudi Arabia, thus creating
further opportunities for growth and expansion in the
international defence'.