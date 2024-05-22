CargoBeamer secures €140 million in funding from public and private investors
They will be used to expand the two intermodal terminals in Kaldenkirchen and Domodossola
Lipsia
May 22, 2024
The German logistics company CargoBeamer has announced that it
have received investment guarantees totalling €140 million
by public and private investors under the
its current Series B funding programme, funds that will be
used to expand two new generation terminals for the
handling of all types of semi-trailers in Kaldenkirchen
(Germany) and Domodossola (Italy).
Investors include a contribution of around 90
million euros equally divided between two public sector entities:
the Federal Authority for German Railways and the Office of the
Swiss Federal Transport Federation. The latter has in fact
A grant of almost €40 million has recently been confirmed
intended to finance the construction of the Italian terminal in Domodossola
(
of 5
April 2024). In addition, the final works are underway
preparations for the start of construction of the
Kaldenkirchen, where the first CargoBeamer terminal in
Germany.
CargoBeamer has secured an additional €50 million from
private investors as part of a
Series B funding. The group of investors was led by
Nordwind Ventures, family office of the Albrecht family.
In addition to the locations in Kaldenkirchen and Domodossola, CargoBeamer
operates its first fully integrated intermodal terminal
in Calais, in the north of France. In collaboration
with partners, it is operating other routes to Perpignan (France),
Ashford (Great Britain) and Bari (Italy).
