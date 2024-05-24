Memorandum of understanding signed by ALIS and Assiterminal

ALIS, the Intermodal Logistics Association
Sostenibile, and Assiterminal, the Italian Association of Terminal Operators
have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of
Joint development of strategic issues for companies and workers
of the reference sectors: from market dynamics to the principles of
competition, regulatory initiatives to be promoted in the
national or European headquarters to the employers' representation.
"Since its establishment," explained the president of
ALIS, Guido Grimaldi - ALIS has paid close attention to the
and the central role played by workers
of the sector. Driven by the strength of more than 261,000 men and women
represented by our association, we believe it is important to
start collaboration paths with those realities of
sectors that, like us, place the person at the center of their
actions. With this in mind, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding
with Assiterminal, reaffirming that ALIS has always been ready to
contribute with the conviction that a
can be a real added value for the system
work'.
«The associative activity of Assiterminal - has
said the president of the terminal operators' association, Luca
Becce, commenting on the agreement with ALIS - has always been
characterized by a propensity for discussion and collaboration
worlds and associative models that share their values and
objectives. Starting this path also with ALIS is there
seemed like a natural opportunity for further interaction to
focus more and better on analysis, objectives and
functional proposals to increase the capabilities of the
port logistics to create a system. The centrality of work
In contexts that evolve rapidly, it is the central starting point
from which all processes, including governance processes, are developed
to our companies to express the best sustainability
of their models within the territories in which we live:
increasingly connected and therefore lend themselves to a
Broad collaboration'.