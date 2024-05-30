Two Chinese companies that do not operate ports have been selected for the management of the new Georgian port of Anaklia

Yesterday, the Georgian Minister of Economy and Development
Levan Davitashvili, announced that the
Selection of the private partner for the management of the port project
in the deep waters of Anaklia has come to an end with the
Presentation of the proposal made by the Chinese consortium
formed by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and
by China Harbour Investment Pte. Ltd (Singapore). Specifying
whereas the qualification requirements had also been met
by the terminal operator Terminal Investment Limited (TiL)
which is part of the Mediterranean Shipping Company shipping group
(MSC), the minister recalled that the Chinese consortium and the
Swiss-Luxembourg had until 20 May to
submit their technical, commercial and financial proposal and
stated that, even though during the period it was
carried out an intense communication activity with both
the subjects, it was finally the only Chinese consortium to
submit a proposal.
Davitashvili announced that in the coming days
clarified the details of the proposal received and then the
announced the winner of the tender and negotiations will begin to
the Partnership Agreement and the
concession agreement. The aim is to establish a
joint venture in which state ownership will be
51% of the capital and 49% of the private sector.
The minister recalled that at the same time it is already
A tender was held for the construction of the port following the
of which three proposals were received
(
of 18
March 2024). Coming soon," Davitashvili pointed out
We will also have the winning company of this tender and soon
We will start the construction of the maritime infrastructure that will
will last several years,
For the implementation of the first phase of the
Construction of the port is expected to involve an investment of about 600 million euros.
million dollars to build infrastructure capable of
handle an annual container traffic of 600 thousand TEUs (7.8
million tons of cargo).
Recall that the plan to build the port of Anaklia is
has been going on for some time and, before suffering a setback
at the beginning of 2020 with the termination of the contract with Anaklia
Development Consortium for failure to comply with obligations, the
management of the port had been assigned to the company
U.S. terminal operator SSA Marine of the Carrix group
(
of 30
June 2017). It is also necessary to highlight the
Singular outcome of the new management assignment procedure
of the new Georgian port, launched in 2022, which has been
awarded to a consortium of two engineering companies,
CCCC and China Harbour Investment, which is owned by China's China
Harbour Engineering Co. (CHEC) which is part of the same group
CCCC, which also operate in the field of construction of
port infrastructures, but not in their management.