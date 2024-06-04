Maersk announces an improvement in its full-year 2024 outlook

The A.P. Møller-Mærsk shipping group has
announced an improvement in closing forecasts
of the 2024 financial year determined - explained the company
Danish - the continuation of the significant demand in the
container and the disruption in the sector caused by the crisis in
in the Red Sea, factors - the group pointed out - to which
add up to the recent signs of further congestion in ports,
especially in Asia and the Middle East, and a further increase in
freight rates for containerised sea shipments.
Based on the new forecasts, Maersk now expects to
Close the year 2024 with an EBITDA value
between seven and nine billion dollars compared to the
previous estimate of 4-6 billion and compared to a value of 9.6
billion recorded in the 2023 financial year. In addition, it is
An operating profit of between one and three billion euros is now expected.
dollars compared to the previous estimate of a value of
negative for -2 billion and zero billion and compared to an EBIT of
3.9 billion totalled in 2023.