«The Italian leadership of the port of Savona-Vado
recognized by "The Container Port Performance Index"
is a source of great satisfaction for Vado Gateway and
pride." This was underlined by Santi Casciano, administrator
delegate of Vado Gateway, the company that manages the new
container platform of the port of Vado Ligure which became operational in
February 2020, and Reefer Terminal, the company that manages the
in the same airport the terminal specialized in fruit traffic,
both 60% owned by APM Terminals and 40% by COSCO
Shipping Ports.
Satisfaction is with the last edition for 2023
of "The Container Port Performance Index",
carried out annually since 2020 by the World Bank and the
S&P Global Market Intelligence, which attributes to the
port of Savona-Vado the thirty-sixth position in the ranking
of the world's best-performing container ports based on
essentially on the dwell time of container ships in the
harbours. In the 2022 edition, the Ligurian port was
ranked sixty-eighth. In 2023, containers
handled by the two terminals in Vada were equal to a total of
to about 360 thousand TEUs (+21% on 2022).
Casciano's complacency, in particular, is reported
to the primacy of the port of Vada at the national level. In the ranking
of 2023 to find another Italian port by scrolling through the list
you have to get to the 183rd place where the port of Gioia is listed
Tauro which in the 2022 ranking was in 123rd place. 'The
reaffirmation of the primacy attributed to port infrastructure by the
The World Bank, Casciano said, is a recognition of the
indirect to the daily work of workers in
Container Terminal and Reefer Terminal, the only ones to handle
containers inside the port of Savona-Vado. Skills and
the experience gained by our employees, combined with the equipment
state-of-the-art technology that characterizes the port system
of Vado Gateway in the international terminal scene - has
concluded Casciano - are the elements at the base of this important
a result that enhances an entire territory."
What follows is certainly not intended to dampen the
justified satisfaction expressed by Casciano, as to explaining
to our readers what we have already clarified to those
who have directly contacted us over the years asking us
why we had decided to ignore it from the very first edition
the "Container Port Performance Index" report of the
World Bank. The feeling we had back then, shared by
other observers, is that the report's drafters had
done an arduous job of deciding how and what data to acquire,
how to evaluate them, treat them and what methods to use to process them,
intense activity - this was the feeling - that had not been
wanted to frustrate by deciding to proceed with the
publication of the results of the survey when, perhaps, it would have been
some further deepening and refinement of the
work. An impression also aroused by the subsequent editions that
little or nothing deviated from the original effort, which is appreciable
but perhaps not up to the standards that would be expected from
an institution like the World Bank.
