Finsea renews its brand identity

The structure of the group is divided into three main business units: Finsea - Shipping agency, Finsea - Land transport and Finsea - Global logistics
Genova
June 10, 2024
The Genoese group Finsea has announced the renewal of its
brand identity and the evolution of market positioning
through specialized business units. With a force
more than 250 people, more than 50 subsidiaries and
subsidiaries and a consolidated turnover of approximately €80 million,
Finsea has announced that it has embarked on a path of integration
companies to communicate its information more effectively
activities, which have grown and expanded over the years, and
thus responding more efficiently to the needs of the
of the logistics and transport market.
The new image of the group is divided into three
main business units that, working in synergy,
offer specialized solutions in Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia
and Bosnia along all stages of the supply chain. The first unit,
Finsea - Shipping agency, provides logistical assistance,
administrative and commercial representation to both shipowners and
ship operators to exporters, importers and traders as well as
manage their goods in Italian ports; Finsea - Land transport
is the business unit dedicated to road transport and
rail freight; and finally, Finsea - Global logistics coordinates and
manages all aspects related to the shipment of goods via
sea, air and land, including customs procedures.
In addition to the core business, Finsea has two units
complementary businesses: Finsea - Shipping yards, through the
stake in the holding company Genova Industrie Navali, offers services
refitting, repair and new building with four facilities in the
Mediterraneo and Finsea - Shipping lines, active in the transport of
passengers through two shipping companies, BluNavy and
Ichnusa Lines. Finally, Finsea - Group services is the business
unit dedicated to intra-group services, such as
administrative-financial, IT, communication and marketing, purchasing,
human resources, claims, QHSE and real estate asset management.
"The growth of the group over the years," he explained
the CEO of Finsea, Aldo Blacks - had a strong
acceleration with the creation of new partnerships and companies,
each with its own target market and brand. For some time now,
We realized that this fragmentation prevented us from
have an overview of Finsea and, paradoxically, do not
To bring back some of the main activities to our group. The
Our strategy today is to go out on the market with a
image and channel the strength of the
communication of all our companies."
Finsea began its journey in the 1970s as a
shipping agency, representing major companies such as Yang
Ming Line, United Arab Shipping Company, China Shipping Container
Line and Grimaldi Lines; Over the years, it has expanded its
expertise in the trade of liquid and dry bulk (Medmar
Tramp). The group has further expanded its operations
becoming a customs broker (SAT), the main shareholder of
Logtainer, one of the most important railway operators in the
North-West Italy and acquiring a
road haulage, which today has a fleet of 50 vehicles (Silt). The
diversification has led to the inclusion of a reality in the
project cargo and break bulk services market, with a focus on
also on assistance to the yachting sector through a brand
dedicated (Multi Marine Services); to the foundation of Sinalefi,
Maritime agency dedicated to assistance to maritime works, with
the first major contract for the construction of the
Genoa dam; the recent entry into the shareholding structure of
Giuseppe Pierucci, Livorno-based operator specialising in services
logistics facilities for the sailing sector, now Official Logistics
provider of Team Luna Rossa - Prada Pirelli and the Federation
Italian Sailing. From 2022, with the entry into two new realities
in the Balkans, Finsea also offers port and logistics services in
Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia, thus expanding its
operational network in Europe. The group was a pioneer in the
privatisation of the port quays in Italy in 1993, with the
creation of the Container Terminal Port of Genoa - SECH di Calata
Healthcare, today it continues its participation in the activities of the
as one of the partners of the Cilp Terminal in Livorno.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher