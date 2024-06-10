Port of Genoa, Spediporto and Fedespedi ask hauliers to freeze the congestion fee

The Association of Genoese Freight Forwarders and the Federation
of the category asked hauliers to
operate with the port of the Ligurian capital to freeze the announced
"congestion fee" in view of a confrontation to resolve
the problems of accessibility of heavy vehicles at the port of call
(
of 29
May
2024). On the occasion of today's meeting at Palazzo San Marino
Giorgio, headquarters of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Western Liguria, convened by the body to analyze the situation
that was created after the acronyms of road transport
have announced their intention to apply an extraordinary tariff
for delays in port operations, Giampaolo Botta and
Massimiliano Revello, General Manager and Director of
Spediporto, is the president of Fedespedi. Alessandro Pitto, have
The position of the two organisations was explained: "We are
willing - explained Botta - to enter into the problems
highlighted by the world of road transport, to find solutions also
from an operational point of view. But one condition is
necessary: the stop to the request for the surcharge for the time
necessary for an in-depth analysis of the situation, with regard to a
month'. For Spediporto and Fedespedi, the results of this
The survey will then have to be shared among all operators
while the PSA will be responsible for translating them into new "rules of the
game."
On the occasion of the meeting, Botta pointed out that even the
Freight forwarders are heavily penalized by the countless delays
In the port area: "Suffice it to say - recalled the director
General of Spediporto - to those, from us several times
reported, linked to health checks. A further increase in
costs would indiscriminately affect operators and would be
economically unsustainable'.