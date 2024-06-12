In April, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -51.1%

Last April, the effects on traffic were accentuated
Suez Canal of the crisis situation in the region
of the Red Sea, where Houthi militiamen's attacks on ships
have led to a significant decrease in the number of ship transits. In the
month the Egyptian canal has been crossed in a total of
from 1,124 ships, with a reduction of -51.1% on April 2023, of which
410 tankers (-45.6%) and 714 other types (-53.8%).
The net SCNT tonnage of ships crossing the
channel amounted to 43.8 million tonnes (-67.2%) and
transit charges arising from vessel traffic amounted to
15.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($332 million), down
-43.4% compared to April last year.
In the first four months of 2024, the Suez Canal was
4,721 ships crossed globally, down by -45.1%
compared to the same period last year, including 1,648 tankers
(-41.5%) and 3,073 other vessels (-46.9%) for a total of 194.1
million tonnes SCNT (-61.2%). Transits have generated
Revenues amounted to 54.9 billion Egyptian pounds (-44.7%).