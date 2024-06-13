The growth of prices of new shipbuilding continues

Prices of new shipbuilding have reached
highest level since 2008 and also the order book
of the shipyards set new highs for the main
categories of vessels, with the exception of container ships which in the
In recent months, there has been a reduction in new orders. The
highlights Niels Rasmussen, chief shipping analyst at Bimco,
explaining that from the beginning of 2024, the prices of new ships are
increased by +3%, an increase compared to the most recent low
at the end of 2020 it was +53%. In addition, in the same period
Shipyards' order book rose by +72%
reaching its highest level since the beginning of 2012, while
early 2024 grew by +2%.
Rasmussen points out that the order backlog currently amounts to
to 133 million gross tonnage compensated, an increase of 56
million GRT compared to the most recent low at the end of 2020.
Orders for liquefied natural gas vessels and container ships
accounted for 35% and 30% of this account, respectively.
increase, with the remaining portion consisting of orders for
bulk carriers, tankers and vessels for liquefied petroleum gas.
With regard to the orderbook of container holders, Rasmussen
specifies that the peak was reached in the first quarter
last year and has shown a decrease since then.
Since the beginning of 2024, the container ship's order book has been
decreased by -16% deviating, together with that of the
bulk carriers (-3%), with a general growth trend.