A ministerial inspection commission has been set up to analyse the procedures for granting concessions in the ports of Genoa and Savona

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced
to have formalised the establishment of the announced Commission
ministerial meeting that will have the task of carrying out, in order to
administrative activities, a technical inspection activity on the
procedures for the issuance of state concession deeds - and
with respect to any other fact, act or information related to such
procedures - by the Port System Authority of the
Western Ligurian Sea, which has been chaired since 2016
to 2023 by Paolo Emilio Signorini, who in recent weeks has
He was placed under arrest on charges of bribery for the exercise of
of the office and for acts contrary to official duties
(
of 7
May
2024).
The commission is made up of Salvatore Pilato, magistrate
of the Court of Auditors and Chairman of the Committee, by Patrizia
Scarchilli, Director General of the Sea at MIT, Transport
and inland waterways, and by the captain of the vessel Giuseppe
Strano, outgoing commander of the Fiumicino Port Authority.