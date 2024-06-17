On 24 June, the Port Community System of the ports of Campania will be activated

On 24 June, the Port System Authority of the
Central Tyrrhenian Sea will activate the Port Community System of the
Campania, the digital port traffic management platform
in the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia. In October
2023 the PSA had participated in the call of the Ministry of Justice.
Infrastructure and Transport to access PNRR funds that
finance the PCS. The PCS of Campania is based on the PCS of the port of
Livorno adopted with a special agreement signed in February
between the Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea and that of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern
(
of 9
February
2024).
The one activated on June 24 is the PCS Base, consisting of
a portal, an ISTAT form, a ship travel manager, a manifesto
incoming goods, a document manager and a port tracking, to which
This will be followed by an Advanced PCS with a number of additional tools
that exhaust its functionalities, such as the
link to the PMIS, the National Single Window for
formalities for the declaration of ships arriving and
departure. Advanced PCS will be activated by 2026
taking into account the necessary technical implementation requirements
computer science.