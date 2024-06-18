The EU Council agrees its position on the new regulation on the European Maritime Safety Agency

Today, the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council
of the European Union has agreed on its negotiating position
with respect to recent regulatory proposals affecting the sector
including the new Regulation on the European Agency for
Maritime Safety (EMSA) and the new regulation on the use of
Capacity of rail infrastructure in space
single European rail system. The proposal for a regulation
on the EMSA issued by the European Commission a year ago with
the intention to update the Agency's mandate in order to better maintain the
taking into account EMSA's new tasks in the areas of sustainability,
decarbonisation, digitalisation, surveillance
and knowledge of the maritime situation, the Council
expressed support for the objectives of the Commission's proposal,
proposing, however, to remove certain tasks outside the scope of the
competence, including those relating to seagoing vessels
and NOx emissions, and to add
new tasks, including the provision of support to the Commission
national authorities and competent bodies
implementation of the EU's restrictive measures (i.e.
sanctions, in particular with regard to movement data
of ships covered by the sanctions regime).
The general approach taken by the Council on the Regulation
on the use of infrastructure capacity
aims to increase the availability of
rail infrastructure through an improved
Scheduling and assigning, reducing workload
competent authorities and entities
as well as better coordination
cross-border.