Emanuele Grimaldi has been re-elected President of the International Chamber of Shipping

Emanuele Grimaldi was unanimously re-elected
President of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) since
Board of Directors of the International Shipowners' Association
meeting in Montreal during the Annual General Meeting
of the organization representing 80% of the merchant fleet
worldwide.
Grimaldi, Chairman and CEO of the Italian
Grimaldi Euromed, will chair ICS for another two-year term.
years. "I am deeply honored," said Emanuele
Grimaldi - to have been re-elected president of the ICS for other reasons.
two years. It is a privilege to be part of this important
and the great work and progress made on the
our industry. We have made good progress with our
proposals to help achieve the 2050 targets of
net zero emissions from the International Maritime Organization, and
continue to work with UN bodies on
issues affecting the maritime sector'.
"We are going through a period of
geopolitical crisis, which has seen maritime transport and
Our innocent workers who have been targeted by conflicts in
Middle East. This is in addition to the conflict in Ukraine and the
attacks on merchant ships in the Red and Black Seas that
jeopardised the safety of our seafarers and disrupted the
Businesses. This is unacceptable and we will continue to
Attention to the heart of our industry: our seafarers."
Commenting on Grimaldi's confirmation as president, the
Secretary General of the ICS, Guy Platten, pointed out that "there is a
There is a lot to do, but - he specified - under Grimaldi's leadership there are
confident that we will move forward together with the industry and evolve
the maritime sector'.
The advice of
The ICS Board of Directors also elected Metin Duzgit of the
Turkish Chamber of Shipping, new Vice-President, and Martin Kröger,
Director-General of the German Shipowners' Association, is
He was elected Chairman of the ICS Maritime Committee.