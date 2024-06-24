Hamburg Commercial Bank has acquired NIBC's ship credit portfolio

The German commercial bank Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) has
Acquisition of the Bank's Naval Credit Portfolio
Dutch NIBC which is valued at $992 million.
The acquisition, which took place through a tender process, includes the
transfer to HCOB of NIBC staff who are responsible for the
shipping segment. The German bank has announced that with
The transaction, which is expected to be completed by
end of the month, its portfolio in the ship credit sector
will account for around 10% of total assets, in line with
previous years, and that the transaction will reduce the
in the portfolio of the container segment in favour of
bulk carriers and chemical tankers, while also strengthening the presence of
in Scandinavia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.