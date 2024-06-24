In 2023, the number of passengers accommodated on MSC Cruises ships has almost doubled
In August, the activity of Explora Journeys also began
Ginevra
June 24, 2024
Last year, the number of passengers embarking on ships from
MSC Cruises' cruise almost doubled compared to 2022
having amounted to a record number of 4.08 million people against
2.14 million in the previous year. The latest report by
sustainability of the cruise line indicates that in the
2023 MSC Cruises' fleet consisted of 22 ships that
7,669 days of operation compared to 21 ships per
5,863 days of operation in the previous year. Last
the capacity of the fleet in terms of
Available Lower Berth Days was 26.84 million ALBD
compared to 20.20 million in 2022.
Last year, MSC Cruises' activities were
alongside that of Explora Journeys, the new brand
MSC Group's luxury cruise ship, which has started to
August 2023 with the inauguration of the operations of its first
ship Explora I(
of 20
July 2023). Last year, Explora Journey achieved 19
cruises and the ship accommodated over 8 thousand passengers.
