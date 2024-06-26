R-Logitech will exit Euroports and be replaced by a new private majority shareholder

Belgium's Participatie Maatschappij Vlaanderen (PMV) and Société
fédérale de participations et d'investissement -
Federal Participatie -en investeringsmaatschappij (SFPI-FPIM)
increase their stake in the port operator
Euroports. The two public investment companies, in fact,
have announced the acquisition of a part of the capital stake
of the company owned by R-Logitech, a subsidiary of the
Monegasque Sonel Investment (formerly Monaco Resources). The Port Group
Euroports was acquired by a joint venture owned by the
Three companies in 2019
(
of 2
April
and 3
June
2019).
PMV and SFPIM specified that the increase in their
is of a temporary nature and results in the loss of the status of
majority shareholder of R-Logitech who demonstrated
the intention to divest its entire stake in the medium
term. R-Logitech is therefore expected to be replaced
by a new private majority shareholder.
Euroports, which has about 3,000 employees, operates in over 20
nations, mainly in Europe, Turkey and Spain, and is
present in Italy through the Venice Bulk Terminal in Porto
Marghera.