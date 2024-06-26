Port of Ravenna, over four million euros allocated to new vehicles with a lower environmental impact

The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale, as part of the Green Ports programme, has published
a notice inviting terminal operators and dealers
to replace the vessels currently operating in
quay (forklifts, cranes, sweepers, cars, etc.) with equipment
with a lower environmental impact. The aim is to
use more and more electric vehicles to promote a
significant reduction of CO2 emissions in the port of Ravenna.
The resources made available amount to €4.18 million
and the incentive can cover up to 40% of the budgeted costs
for each proposal selected through a public tendering procedure,
with a maximum ceiling of 300 thousand euros for each beneficiary. The
Applications for subsidies must be submitted by the next
July 24.
"It is a matter - specified the president of the AdSP,
Daniele Rossi - of an important initiative that is part of a
a broader strategy that sees the port of Ravenna at the centre of
interventions in line with the policies of the European Community
for environmental sustainability. The adoption of
electric and hydrogen power plants represents a further step forward in the
path towards greener economic development, better
air quality and a lower environmental impact of
port activities.
The Port Authority of Ravenna reaffirms its commitment to
for an effective energy transition and calls on all
dealers and terminal operators to participate in this important
initiative, thus contributing to making the port of Ravenna
a model of innovation and respect for the environment."